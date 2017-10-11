Eminem’s “The Storm” Freestyle at the BET Hip-Hop Awards Was a Fiery Anti-Trump Tirade

When he spluttered out his first punchline–“That’s an awfully hot coffee pot Should I drop it on Donald Trump?/Prob’ly not/But that’s all I got ’til I come up with a solid plot”–it was easy for any BET Hip-Hop Awards viewer to predict the topical direction in which Eminem’s BET Hip-Hop Awards freestyle might be headed. But the rappers’s prerecorded cypher was a more detailed and vituperative attack against Donald Trump than anyone could have expected.

The five-minute clip was filmed in Detroit. In it, among other things, Eminem addresses Trump’s policies on immigration, gun reform, and taxes in the video, as well the president’s handling of Puerto Rico, the Las Vegas shooting, the Charlottesville rally (blasting Steve Bannon and his support from Klan members), and the NFL protests. “Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for/’Cause that’s how he gets his fucking rocks off and he’s orange/Yeah, sick tan,” he rapped.

In a reference to Colin Kaepernick, Eminem “put up a fist for Colin,” causing the former NFL quarterback to tweet “I appreciate you” to the rapper in response. The rapper’s freestyle built towards a climactic ultimatum for his fans: “And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/I’m drawing in the sand a line: you’re either for or against/And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split/On who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: ‘Fuck you!'” At the time of this writing, Eminem’s freestyle is the #1 trending video on YouTube. Watch it below.