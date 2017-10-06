Watch Drive-By Truckers Cover Tom Petty’s “The Waiting”

#tbt to last night, when I got one last chance to shout back “yeah-ey-yeah” while a band I love plays this song. Thanks, @dbtph, @dbtrockshow and especially @tompettyofficial. . . . . . . . #drivebytruckers #newportmusichall #thewaiting #tompetty #concert #columbus #columbusohio #asseenincolumbus #lifeincbus

A post shared by Josh Wright (@jwright442) on Oct 5, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT