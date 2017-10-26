Report: Drake Did Not Submit More Life to the Grammys

Drake isn’t submitting More Life for next year’s Grammys ceremony, according to Associated Press, which also reports that the rapper did not submit any of the albums tracks to the show’s individual songs categories. More Life debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and includes hits “Passionfruit” and “Portland.”

The Grammys have been receptive toward Drake in the past, awarding him three golden gramophones throughout his career. Drake, however, has been critical of the institution over the past year, boycotting this year’s ceremony and expressing incredulity when “Hotline Bling”—ostensibly a pop song—won for Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. “Maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m black, I can’t figure out why,” Drake said in a February interview with DJ Semtex. “I won two awards last night—but I don’t even want them, because it just feels weird for some reason.” Frank Ocean also notably held Blonde and Endless from consideration last year.

AP’s report didn’t give a reason behind Drake withholding More Life, though he has insisted it was a “playlist.” There is no Best Playlist Grammy. This year’s nominations will be announced on November 28, while the actual ceremony will take place on January 28.