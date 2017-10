Depeche Mode’s latest album Spirit was released back in March, but last night they visited Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform one of its songs, “Cover Me.” The smoky, blue-lit atmosphere was backdropped by scenes from the song’s video, which stars frontman Dave Gahan as an astronaut. This morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced that Depeche Mode are again nominated for induction next year. Watch their Kimmel performance below.