New Music \
Death Grips – “electronic drum solo dub mix (single take)”
Death Grips and Ministry begin their co-headlining United States tour tomorrow in Massachusetts. To kick off the festivities, the Grips have posted a new recording: that is, a wild, 11-minute barrage of electronic drums (Roland V-Drums, as the band’s YouTube description clarifies) by the band’s resident virtuoso, Zach Hill. A clip of the solo was used in a previously-released promotional video for the tour. “electronic drum solo dub mix (single take)” is the first recording the band has released since May’s 22-minute one-off “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber Megamix).” Listen below.