David Bowie’s “Heroes” Remembered in New BBC Documentary

Over the weekend, BBC World Service released a documentary celebrating the 40th anniversary of David Bowie’s album Heroes. The radio program, hosted by Florence Welch, features anecdotes from Iggy Pop, Brian Eno, producer Tony Visconti, and archival interviews with Bowie himself. Listen to the full program here.

Heroes was recently reissued as part of the career-spanning boxset, A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982). The boxset includes the trio of Brian Eno-produced “Berlin” albums discussed in the documentary, as well as a remix of Lodger by frequent collaborator Visconti. [Pitchfork]