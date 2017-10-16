Dave Grohl Gives Shoe to Fan on Crutches

Dave Grohl looked out for a fan on crutches at a Foo Fighters show last week by giving her one of his high top sneakers. The Foo Fighters kicked off their U.S. tour earlier this month, and it appears that the fan met Grohl backstage at their first of two Washington D.C. shows. According to the fan’s viral tweet, Grohl’s orthopedic surgeon advised her to wear shoes in order for her ankle to heal correctly while she was at a fan meet and greet. Grohl then offered his the fan his own shoe to wear.

tonight dave grohls orthopedic doctor told me if i didn't put a shoe on my foot it wouldn't get better. so dave gave me one of his shoes? pic.twitter.com/updeujumtx — sabryn (@sabrynsucks) October 13, 2017

Grohl knew where she was coming from. He suffered major leg injuries from falling offstage at a concert in 2015, which might explain why he travels with an orthopedic specialist. Since that injury, Grohl has looked out for others with messed up legs: last year, he loaned Axl Rose the throne from which he played those post-injury shows after the Guns N’ Roses vocalist injured his own foot.