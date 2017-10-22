News \
Watch Daniel Johnston and Jeff Tweedy Cover the Beatles’ “You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away” Live in Chicago
Daniel Johnston took the stage Friday night as part of his “final tour” in Chicago, joined by Chicago native Jeff Tweedy. Together, Tweedy, Johnston, and their bandmates covered the Beatles’ “You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away,” from their 1965 album Help! The crowd erupts into a heartfelt sing-a-long, as Johnston booms through the microphone with a rousing performance. Check it out below.