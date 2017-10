Christopher Owens, frontman of Girls until their breakup in 2012, has released a new single off of his upcoming EP, Vante, with his new band, Curls. The new song, “Gentle and Kind,” is the second single from the upcoming release, following a fuzzy garage rock tune, “Emotion,” which the band debuted last month. Listen to the new track, a soft, optimistic piano ballad, below, via Stereogum.