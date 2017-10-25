News \
Crystal Castles Concerts Cancelled Following Abuse Allegations Against Ethan Kath
Crystal Castles’ upcoming tour dates have been cancelled following the allegations of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse levied against Ethan Kath by his former bandmate Alice Glass. Several venues — including the The Observatory in Santa Ana, where Crystal Castles were supposed to perform tonight — have either removed the show from their calendar or noted its cancellation. The status of the band’s scheduled set at New Orleans’ Voodoo Music Festival on 10/28 is not clear. In a statement provided to Pitchfork via his attorney, Kath denied the accusations, saying that he is “outraged and hurt” and calling Glass’ account of their relationship “pure fiction.” Find a list of cancelled dates below.
10/24 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory 10/25 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
11/02 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/03 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/04 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/08 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/09 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
11/10 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
11/11 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
11/15 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
11/16 Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
11/17 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.