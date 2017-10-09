Watch Conor Oberst and The Felice Brothers Cover Tom Petty’s “Walls (Circus)”

Conor Oberst and the Felice Brothers, who are currently touring as his backing band, paid tribute to the late Tom Petty by covering the singer-songwriter’s 1996 hit with the Heartbreakers, “Walls (Circus),” during a set at San Francisco’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival this weekend. “I think as human beings, as homosapiens, we need these kind of gatherings,” Oberst said before the song. “…I’m really glad to see that some sick, sad, crazy asshole with a machine gun didn’t stop you guys from being here tonight.” Watch their rousing rendition of “Walls (Circus),” which is also a live favorite for The Lumineers, below. [h/t Pitchfork]