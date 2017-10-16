Chris Brown Is Really Going Through With His 45-Song Album

On October 31, Chris Brown will release his new album Heartbreak on a Full Moon. It’s 45 songs long. Last we’d heard last spring, the LP would come in at an already unreasonable 40 songs. The release of the tracklist and the iTunes pre-order page confirm that, no, cooler heads have not prevailed. Heartbreak’s guests include R. Kelly, who appears on a song called “Juicy Booty.”

Brown hasn’t gained that much hype in the time since he revealed the original tracklist. None of the singles that he released this year charted above No. 60 on the Hot 100, while all of his prior albums featured at least one top 20 single. (Last year’s “Party,” which featured Gucci Mane and Usher, charted at No. 40.) The only things that’s really changed with this official tracklist is the addition of five more songs and two more accused sexual abusers.

At 45 tracks long, Heartbreak on a Full Moon is essentially a triple album coming from an artist who’s never released a great single LP. Nonetheless, see the tracklist below, and consult this very good tweet for general spiritual guidance during this time.

Heartbreak on a Full Moon

1. “Lost & Found”

2. “Privacy”

3. “Juicy Booty” Feat. Jhené Aiko and R. Kelly

4. “Questions”

5. “Heartbreak on a Full Moon”

6. “Roses”

7. “Confidence”

8. “Rock Your Body”

9. “Tempo”

10. “Handle It” Feat. DeJ Loaf and Lil Yachty

11. “Sip”

12. “Everybody Knows”

13. “To My Bed”

14. “Hope You Do”

15. “This Ain’t”

16. “Pull Up”

17. “Party” Feat. Usher and Gucci Mane

18. “Sensei” Feat. A1

19. “Summer Breeze”

20. “No Exit”

21. “Pills & Automobiles” Feat. Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Kodak Black

22. “Hurt the Same”

23. “I Love Her”

24. “You Like”

25. “Nowhere”

26. “Other Ni**as”

27. “Tough Love”

28. “Paradise”

29. “Covered in You”

30. “Even”

31. “High End” Feat. Future and Young Thug

32. “On Me”

33. “Tell Me What to Do”

34. “Frustrated”

35. “Enemy”

36. “If You’re Down”

37. “Bite My Tongue”

38. “Run Away”

39. “This Way”

40. “Yellow Tape”

41. “Reddi Whip”

42. “Hangover”

43. “Emotion”

44. “Only 4 Me” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Verse Simmonds

45. “Grass Ain’t Greener”