Hear Caribou Tease New Music in a 30-Second Clip

Canadian producer Caribou is teasing something new on Twitter. Earlier today, the musician uploaded a 30-second audio clip with a new more Daphni-leaning dance sound, accompanied by a flickering holographic visuals. Though nothing’s yet been announced formally from the DJ, Dan Snaith released a new Daphni track back in May, as well as oversaw the release of his 73-minute live mix Fabriclive 93. Check out the new teaser clip below.