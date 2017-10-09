Cardi B Surpasses Lauryn Hill to Have the Longest Running No. 1 Hit by a Solo Female Rapper

It’s sad but true: After three weeks in the top spot, Cardi B now holds the record for the longest-charting No. 1 hit by an unaccompanied female rapper–that is, without features or being a featured artist. This week, the Bronx rapper’s ubiquitous “Bodak Yellow” stayed at the top of the charts, after peaking there towards the end of last month. Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” was the last and only other unaccompanied No. 1 for a female rapper, and stayed at the top of the Hot 100 for two weeks. The song is also spending its eighth week at the top of the Hot Rap Charts.

[Billboard]