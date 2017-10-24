Video: Calvin Harris – “Faking It” ft. Kehlani, Lil Yachty

Calvin Harris has premiered the video for “Faking It,” his collaboration with Kehlani and Lil Yachty from his July album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. The clip takes place in a stormy, surreal landscape, featuring Yachty and Kehlani performing in front of what looks like a car made of ice in a storm storm. Eventually, the car gets smashed with a hammer, and Calvin Harris shows up with some funny glowing sunglasses sitting at a piano. Previously, Harris released a video for his Jessie Reyez collaboration “Hard to Love” and two distinct videos for “Feels,” his heavyweight all-star single featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, and Big Sean. Watch the “Faking It” clip below.