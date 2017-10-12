Stream Bully’s New Album Losing

Bully, the indie rock/grunge trio led by Nashville’s Alicia Bognanno, are set to release their sophomore album Losing next week. We’ve already heard the first three tracks—“Feel the Same,” the fantastic “Kills to Be Resistant,” and “Running”—and today, the full album is streaming via NPR. Expect lots more of Bognanno’s sharp, cynical emotional insights and impassioned yells, all backed by Bully’s gnawing, ’90s-inspired sound. Losing is out October 20 from (very appropriately) Sub Pop; stream it here today.