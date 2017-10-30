News \
Bon Iver Announces For Emma, Forever Ago 10th Anniversary Show and Reissue
Bon Iver is preparing a 10-anniversary reissue of his breakthrough album For Emma, Forever Ago. Justin Vernon announced the CD and LP rerelease, which features fresh cover art and a new liner-notes essay from Vernon collaborator Trever Hagen, on Instagram. Vernon is also staging an anniversary show in Milwaukee on February 17, which he describes as a “one of a kind set featuring guests of old and new.” Sales go on sale for Bon Iver fan club members tomorrow (yes, Halloween) and for the general public on November 3. The limited-edition reissue will only be available through Bon Iver’s online store (to ship on February 16) or at the show. Check out more details at BonIver.org.
This February marks the ten year anniversary of the worldwide release of “For Emma, Forever Ago”! To celebrate, we’ll be performing at The Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI on Saturday, February 17, 2018. This special evening, dubbed FOR EMMA, TEN YEAR, will feature a one of a kind set featuring guests of old and new, with opening sets by @collectionsbees and @fieldreportmusic – Boniver.org fan club presale tickets will be available for purchase with a unique code. Assigned codes can be found by registering for or logging in to an existing account at link in profile. – Registered members will have access to purchase tickets starting tomorrow Tuesday, October 31 at 10:00AM CDT. – Remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, November 3 at 10:00AM CDT. – There is a strict 4 ticket limit for each event. – We’ll also be reissuing “For Emma, Forever Ago” on both LP and CD in celebration of its ten year anniversary. For more info and to pre-order your copy, see prior post or visit our webstore: smarturl.it/ForEmma10year #ForEmma10