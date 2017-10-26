Stream Bob Dylan’s “Gospel Years” Collection Trouble No More – The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981

Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series, which has been going strong since the early ’90s, does a great job not only with introducing alternate versions of old classics, but also making a expanded case for some of Dylan’s most under-appreciated and even reviled work. The latest installment, Trouble No More – The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981, is set to do the latter, collecting outtakes and live recordings from the controversial, sermon-punctuated shows he did during his “Gospel” period. Nearly 40 years out from Dylan’s dalliance with Christianity, it seems like it’s high time to appreciate the music on its own terms, and, among other things, the set really highlights how great his backing band was at the time. Previously, several outtakes and live cuts from the set have been released, including the unreleased “Making a Liar Out of Me.” Today, though, you can stream a full 15-song sampler from the new Dylan set, which is out November 3, at NPR today.