Björk Details Her Own Encounter with Sexual Harassment in New Facebook Post

Björk has shared details of her own experience with sexual harassment. In a new statement pinned to her Facebook page, the Icelandic songwriter outlines an encounter with an unnamed “Danish director” who made her aware “that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will” without consequence in the film industry.

“When I turned the director down repeatedly he sulked and punished me and created for his team an impressive net of illusion where I was framed as the difficult one,” she writes. “Because of my strength, my great team, and because I had nothing to lose, having no ambitions in the acting world, I walked away from it and recovered in a year’s time.”

The statement follows public outcry surrounding film producer Harvey Weinstein, who, after two detailed reports were published by the New Yorker and New York Times earlier this month, was finally outed for sexual harassment after decades of misconduct. Many women (and men) have since come forward with their own stories of similar encounters—both in the film industry and beyond—where sadly this behavior is all to common from those in positions of power. Read Björk’s full statement below.