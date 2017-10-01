Watch Billy Joel Perform with Miley Cyrus and Paul Simon

Billy Joel’s monthly Madison Square Garden residency has gone on for years now, but last night, the vocalist brought out Miley Cyrus and Paul Simon to join him on stage. Cyrus surprised the crowd as she came out to perform “New York State of Mind,” and joined Joel and Simon to perform the Billy Joel hit “You May Be Right.” Joel recently took the stage with Paul McCartney and Axl Rose in his performances as well. On Friday, Cyrus released her new album Younger Now. Watch their performance below.