Watch William Patrick Corgan Perform Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” Backstage at Jimmy Fallon

Reports indicate that last Friday (October 20) was the first time Billy “William Patrick” Corgan performed his cover of Miley Cyrus’ 2013 hit “Wrecking Ball” in a public forum. The event took place at a show in Toronto at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Now, he’s honed his craft a bit and premiered a more official version of his surprisingly cogent cover. Corgan played the song in a backstage performance filmed for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Corgan first advocated for Cyrus, in his modest way, in a 2014 interview in which he claimed Cyrus was better than “99.9%” of pop stars. Corgan’s Rick-Rubin-produced solo album Ogilala came out earlier this month, just around the time that Miley Cyrus was beginning her sporadically-unbearable weeklong residency as co-host of The Tonight Show. What does it all mean? You can watch Corgan’s cover below, and read our interview with Corgan here.