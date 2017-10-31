Video: Big Boi – “In the South” ft. Pimp C and Gucci Mane

Big Boi’s videos for his recent album Boomiverse have generally leaned toward surrealism, and his latest video for “In the South” has a similar tone. The animated video features Outkast rapper riding in a roofless whip with song guests Gucci Mane and the late Pimp C.

“It was a cool way to have myself, Pimp C, and Gucci Mane all together,” Big Boi said about the video, which premiered at Yahoo! Music. “I mean with Pimp C (R.I.P.) not being here, it was just a cool fun way to showcase all of us together and imagine what it would look like.” Watch the video below.