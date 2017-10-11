Beyoncé Releases New “Freedom” Video to Celebrate International Day of the Girl

Beyoncé celebrated the International Day of the Girl by sharing a video starring an international troupe of fierce, charismatic young girls lip syncing and dancing to her 2016 single “Freedom.” The clip, produced by Beyoncé and Salma Hayek’s Chime for Change initiative and The Global Goals, lays out sobering statistics over images of the young girls: 71% of human trafficking victims are female, while 130 million girls are out of school. Viewers can visit The Global Goals’ #FreedomForGirls page to support one of the many organizations aiding young girls around the world.