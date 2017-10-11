Ben Affleck Asks Reporter to “Get Them Titties Out” in 2004 Interview

In light of Ben Affleck’s tepid rebuke of longtime collaborator Harvey Weinstein and the revelation that he allegedly groped actress Hilarie Burton on TRL, this 2004 interview on Canadian television promoting the Miramax film Jersey Girl looks especially damning.

“They would like the show better if you did it topless, wouldn’t they?” Affleck asks The Box reporter Anne-Marie Losique while he holds her on his lap. “That’s a lovely perfume you have on. You usually show a lot more cleavage than this, what’s the story?”

When she responds that it’s Sunday morning, Affleck really ups the creep ante.

“That never stopped you before, from getting them titties out,” the then 32-year-old Affleck said. “Who you trying to fool, Sunday morning? You should be in church with that rack on display.”

We’d be curious to know what Jennifer Lopez thinks of this footage as she was dating Affleck at the time he was promoting the movie in which they co-starred.

As if to cover the creep bases, Affleck also makes fun of the developmentally disabled while trying to charm the reporter. “Don’t make me look like I am retarded!” Affleck said. “I look like I have cerebral palsy now.”

Smooth.

