Video: Baths – “Out”

Electronic pop artist Will Wiesenfeld has shared a new video for “Out,” a track off of his upcoming album Romaplasm, which will be released under his Baths moniker on November 17. The video, which was directed by Wiesenfeld, is an absurdist comedy which serves as a playful mediation on the effort that goes into planning a night out. “This video is inversely proportional to how seriously I take making music — meaning it’s profoundly dumb,” Wiesenfeld said in a statement. “I’m proud of it though. I think. I take music seriously, but I don’t take myself seriously at all, so I love to play with that duplicity online and in video work.” Watch the video below.