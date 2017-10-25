Avalon Emerson – “One More Fluorescent Rush”

Electronic producer and San Francisco native Avalon Emerson is following up last November’s underrated Narcissus in Retrograde with a new two-song EP for London-based label Whities. The irresistibly liquid A-side, “One More Fluorescent Rush,” is out now, along with some encyclopedic, post-digital plant aesthetic visuals that might recall the title of another Emerson track: “2000 Species of Cacti.”

The forthcoming EP, Whities 013, also features “Finally Some Common Ground” on the B side. It’s set for digital and vinyl release November 3; you can preorder it here. Emerson, who now lives in Berlin, also has a number of upcoming European tour dates. See those here.