All Pigs Must Die – “Hostage Animal”

Boston-based eardrum punishers All Pigs Must Die have released the title track from their upcoming album, Hostage Animal, which is out on Southern Lord Records on October 27. The hardcore supergroup, which is comprised of members of The Hope Conspiracy, Converge, Bloodhorse, and Trap Them, has released two brutal singles from the upcoming record: “A Caustic Vision” and “Blood Wet Teeth,” which both deliver satisfyingly sinister, almost unbelievably heavy riffage.

The third release, “Hostage Animal,” is a different beast. From the moment the guitars strike their first chord, the song pummels the listener with breakneck drums that let up only momentarily for a wailing guitar solo. The lyrics are as menacing as the music, screaming about “cages of misery” and “black holes at the center of everything.” If vocalist Kevin Baker is to be taken at his lyrics, the band has put their “violent mind” from which “there’s no escape” into this new release from the upcoming record. Listen to the new track below, via Invisible Oranges.