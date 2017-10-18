News \
Alex Calder Responds to Sexual Assault Allegation
On Friday, label Captured Tracks announced it had dropped Canadian indie musician Alex Calder and would not release his album as scheduled following an allegation of sexual assault against him. This afternoon, Calder released a statement via Facebook addressing the allegation, which he says he does not dispute. “I have taken a step back from any creative pursuits to start putting my energy into seeking counseling and attending consent training,” Calder wrote. Read his full statement below.