Captured Tracks Drops Alex Calder Over Sexual Assault Allegation

Brooklyn indie label Captured Tracks says it has dropped musician Alex Calder following a sexual assault allegation against him. Captured Tracks posted the following statement on Facebook:

Recently, an allegation of sexual assault against Alex Calder has come to our attention. We have been working tirelessly to speak with all parties involved and are no longer working with Alex moving forward. We feel it is important to preserve the privacy of the third party involved, and therefore we do not feel it is our place as company to share any further details. We will not be proceeding with the release of his album, previously set to come out October 20th.

Calder’s self-titled sophomore album was originally scheduled to be released October 20th, and a first single was already released. The official pre-order link now returns a 404 error, and the album has been removed from digital services. Calder was also scheduled to play an album release show in Brooklyn, but that event has been canceled.

Last night, prior to the label’s announcement, Calder sent two cryptic tweets reading “My turn” and “Bye bye!” (Stereogum took a screenshot.) Those tweets have since been deleted.