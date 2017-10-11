2017 MacArthur Fellows Include Rhiannon Giddens, Tyshawn Sorey, Annie Baker, and More

The 2017 John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Fellows were announced last night. The winners of the prestigious prize included Rhiannon Giddens, the banjo player, singer-songwriter, and former Carolina Chocolate Drops member, and Tyshawn Sorey, the 37-year-old drummer, professor, and composer of chameleonic contemporary classical music.

The long list of awardees also included the Pulitzer-Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker, whose works include the 2014 Off-Broadway sensation The Flick, and the actor/performance artist/singer-songwriter Taylor Mac, who is best known for their 24-hour performance and music history primer A 24-Decade History of Popular Music. Writers Jesmyn Ward, Viet Thanh Nguyen, and Nikole Hannah-Jones were also among the grant recipients.

The awardees each receive $625,000 rewards, distributed over a period of five years, and designed to honor the work of “exceptionally creative people.” See the full list of fellows here.