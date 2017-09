Zola Jesus’ new album Okovi—the follow up to 2014’s Taiga—is now available to stream in full. Recorded in a moment of personal tragedy for the musician, the release follows a close friend’s attempted suicide and reveals personal growth with a darker, heavier new voice. Tracks like “Soak” and “Siphon” find her powerful voice clashing with ghostly electronics, while “Exhumed” offers something wistful and threadbare. Listen to the album in full below.