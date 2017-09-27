Report: Young Thug Arrested for Marijuana Possession

Young Thug has been arrested on a felony drug charge for marijuana possession as well as a misdemeanor charge for having tinted windows on his vehicle, TMZ reports. The rapper was reportedly arrested in Georgia on Saturday by the Brookhaven Police Department.

Thug has already dealt with similar charges in court just this year. He was arrested for having tinted windows on his car just before Christmas of last year, and then was tracked down by police again after failing to appear for a court date to resolve his ticket. In April, Thug avoided being charged with marijuana possession on the basis of an illegal search warrant; the case stemmed from a 2015 raid of his home which also allegedly turned up cocaine and illegal guns.