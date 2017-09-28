Young Thug & Lil Yachty – “On Me”

Young Thug has had a chaotic few days–a few days ago he was reportedly arrested for marijuana possession, and was later additionally charged with possession of a gun and narcotics. This morning he dropped a video “Relationship,” his Future-featuring single from the Beautiful Thugger Girls release.

Today he’s released “On Me,” a track with Lil Yachty that will also be featured on the upcoming Quality Control mixtape Control The Streets Volume One. The tape is still without a release date, but will also likely include Migos’ “Too Hotty,” as well as Offset and Young Nudy’s “Cinco de Mayo.”

Check out “On Me” below.

