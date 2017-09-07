Young Thug & Carnage (Young Martha) – “Homie” ft. Meek Mill

Carnage and Young Thug recently teamed up under the collaborative moniker Young Martha and today they’ve shared a new single with Meek Mill. Titled “Homie,” the track serves up a menacing flow with verse after verse of icy lines and a dark, horn-laded beat. The single follows the Young Thug feature on Meek’s “We Ball” from earlier this year, as well as Carnage and Young Thug’s collab on last year’s “Don’t Call Me.” Listen to “Homie” below.