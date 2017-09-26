Yeah Yeah Yeahs have officially announced the reissue of their debut album, 2003’s Fever to Tell. They hinted at the impending release with a cryptic tweet and the release of a new song, “Phone Jam,” yesterday. As explained in the note the band posted on Twitter today, the new Fever to Tell vinyl reissue will feature “a time capsule of ol photos, DEMOS (1st ever recorded), a mini film documenting our near DOWNFALL and other fun memorabilia, from the turn o/ the century NYC…”

They’ve also posted a new track from the reissue, “Shake It,” which you can hear below. The band has performed the song live but a studio recording has never been released.

You can preorder either the $30 remastered standalone vinyl or the near-$200 box set now on the Yeah Yeah Yeahs website. Both are due out October 20.