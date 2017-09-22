Wu-Tang Clan has released a new song called “Lesson Learn’d,” which is mainly a duet featuring Inspectah Deck and Redman. The DJ Mathematics-produced cut has Inspectah Deck throwing a reference to the clique’s most infamous supporter, Martin Shkreli. “My price hikin’ like the pills Martin Shkreli sell,” he says, referring to the 2015 price hike that kicked off his claim to villainhood.

Shkreli’s name has been unfortunately tied to Wu-Tang lore after he bought the lone copy of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin for $2 million—or so he thought. U-God’s manager Domingo Neris told Bloomberg that Once Upon a Time is not an authorized Wu-Tang album and that the pre-existing verses, recorded for the members’ own projects, were used without the group’s permission. This jig certainly isn’t the biggest problem Shkreli has on his plate, though: He’s currently in jail for securities fraud.

“Lesson Learn’d” is a cut off Wu-Tang’s upcoming album The Saga Continues, which is due October 13. Listen to the new track below.