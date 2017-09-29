Video: William Patrick Corgan (Billy Corgan) – “The Spaniards”

William Patrick Corgan (that’s Billy Corgan, you nincompoops) has released a new song from his upcoming, Rick-Rubin-produced solo album Ogilala. The video for the acoustic-guitar-driven “The Spaniards” begins with an image recalling the young lovers scenes in The King and I, then devolves into a combo of faux-sepia-toned clips from non-existent ’30s films and some news reel footage. Eventually, it moves into color, and that’s when it gets truly heady. The clip may appeal to fans of the Smashing Pumpkins’ iconic “Tonight, Tonight” video and fans of The OA.

Corgan has already released the single “Aeronaut” from the album, and a teaser for the film accompanying Ogilala, which is called Pillbox (“The Spaniards” clip is likely excerpted from that). Former Pumpkins guitarist James Iha, who hasn’t worked with Corgan for a long time, is set to appear on one of the songs on the album as well.

It’s truly a wild and fruitful time for William. Watch the video for “The Spaniards” below.