WESTSIDEDOOM (Westside Gunn & DOOM) – “Gorilla Monsoon”

WESTSIDEDOOM is a new group made up of Shady Records signee Westside Gunn and the underground enigma DOOM. Gunn told Hypebeast that they recorded two songs together, and one of them, “Gorilla Monsoon,” is now streamable.

DOOM has been relevant in recent weeks because Adult Swim’s The Missing Notebook Rhymes, which was supposed to drop 15 DOOM cuts in 15 weeks. The series was canceled after just seven weeks today after releasing posthumous verses and a few already heard tracks. DOOM at least puts an effort here, though. Listen to “Gorilla Monsoon” below.