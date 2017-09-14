Weezer – “Beach Boys”

What is Rivers Cuomo doing, or talking about? That’s one question that definitely won’t be answered by “Beach Boys,” Weezer’s latest single from their upcoming album Pacific Daydream. We’ve heard two others so far: “Feels Like Summer” is a seemingly-sunny, EDM-adjacent pop song that is actually about grieving over the death of a loved one, and “Mexican Fender” chronicles a summer love affair with a fellow musician who asks Rivers “What do you do with your hands when you’re singing, do you just hold onto the mic?”

“Beach Boys” seems to be about how the music of the Beach Boys can be a balm in a chaotic, greedy “hip hop world.” Here’s a section of the unholy refrain: “Turn it up, it’s the Beach Boys/Makin’ my eyes get moist/Hold ‘em up at gunpoint/Keep crankin’ them Beach Boys.” Is Weezer problematic now? Only you can decide. Watch the lyric video for “Beach Boys” below.