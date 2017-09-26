Report: Two Members of the Weeknd’s Tour Staff Are Being Investigated For Rape

According to TMZ, two temporary members of the Weeknd’s tour crew are under investigation for rape. Last Wednesday, a woman filed a report with the Ohio State University police department alleging she was raped backstage following the Weeknd’s performance at the Schottenstein Center on OSU’s campus in Columbus, Ohio.

TMZ says that The Weeknd left the arena before the alleged assault and was not involved. Live Nation and the Weeknd’s team gave a statement to TMZ reading, “Upon learning of the accusations that two members of our tour staff are facing, we immediately terminated their employment. We are working with the authorities to ensure they have access to any information or assistance they may need.”

TMZ further reports that no arrests have been made, and the incident is still being investigated.