Months after the release of their new album You’re Welcome, Wavves have returned with a one-off song called “The Lung” for the Adult Swim Singles series. Wispy and stoned, with a backbone of distorted drums, it could slot nicely next to Atlas Sound and Small Black on a playlist of hits from the circa-2009 lo-fi indie world that Nathan Williams’ poppy punk project first came up in. Hear it below via Adult Swim.