Watch Justin Timberlake Cover “A Change Is Gonna Come” at Pilgrimage Festival
Justin Timberlake was the headlining act for this year’s Pilgrimage Festival, which takes place in his home state of Tennessee. The sometime-philanthropist’s performance included a cover of “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Sam Cooke’s immortal 1964 civil rights hymn, and an appearance from Tennessee-bred country singer Chris Stapleton for a mini-set. Stapleton and Timberlake performed “Tennessee Whiskey,” which they did before on the 2015 Country Music Awards, plus “Fire Away” and “Sometimes I Cry,” which both appeared on Stapleton’s Grammy-winning debut Traveller. Watch Timberlake’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” and Stapleton’s appearance below.