Watch Fall Out Boy Perform New Track “Last of the Real Ones” on Kimmel

Fall Out Boy performed “Last of the Real Ones” off of their forthcoming 2018 release, M A N I A, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. The song is the third single from the new album, following earlier releases “Champion” and “Young and Menace.” Centered around Patrick Stump’s upbeat piano riff and a funky EDM sample, the performance crescendoes to a booming pop-rock chorus, with Stump swaggering around the stage to match the energy. The band is about to begin a large promotional tour in advance of the new album, with a sold-out September date in Rio de Janeiro followed by an extensive tour of the US with opener Jaden Smith in October and November.

Watch the performance, via a fan video, below.