VH1 Hip-Hop Honors: Watch Missy Elliott Perform “She’s a Bitch” and a Tribute to Prodigy

On the VHI Hip-Hop Honors’ ’90s Game Changers” awards show last night, Mobb Deep’s Havoc led a tribute to his late musical partner Prodigy, with guest spots from Lil’ Kim and Fabolous. The three collaborated on a performance of the remix to Mobb Deep’s 1999 single “Quiet Storm,” on which Kim originally appeared.

Missy Elliott also performed, kicking off the show with a spirited rendition of her late-’90s single “She’s a Bitch.” Elliott and her team of dancers wore outfits to emulate the song’s iconic, Hype-Williams-directed music video.

The show also featured performances from Mariah Carey (performing “Honey”), Trina, Silkk the Shocker, and Trick Daddy (as part of a Master P tribute), Remy Ma, Warren G, and more, along with a tribute to the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Watch more over at VH1’s site.