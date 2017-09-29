Unreleased Live Music From Tim Buckley Set for Album Release Next Month

Though singer-songwriter Tim Buckley passed away in 1975 at the age of 28, he left behind a rich musical legacy with his innovative, open-ended take on folk, plus a wealth of unreleased demos and live performances. Next month, two previously unreleased live records will document Buckley’s 1969 stint at LA’s The Troubadour. The recordings from his Troubadour shows will be split across two releases: the double CD Venice Mating Call and the double LP Greetings From West Hollywood; both will drop on October 13.

Listen to a live performance of 1969’s “Buzzin’ Fly” from Venice Mating Call below.