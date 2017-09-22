Thank God, Morrissey Is Not Running His Own Twitter

Morrissey is both famously outspoken and famous for putting his foot in his mouth, so when he joined Twitter this week, we feared the worst. But to date, the @officialmoz feed has been sedate, offering just an occasional promotion of Morrissey’s forthcoming album Low in High School and new U.S. tour dates. As Stereogum points out, the account has now updated its profile with the words, “Official Moz Info. Not Moz,” suggesting it’s operated by an assistant and not the actual Morrissey at all. Whew. If only we could implement these same social media best practices for Donald Trump.