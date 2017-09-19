New Music \
Torres – “Helen in the Woods”
Mackenzie Scott, the musician better known as Torres, has released “Helen in the Woods,” the most strident and shuddering of songs on her forthcoming album Three Futures. It comes with a video by director Ashley Connor, who also helmed the previous videos for “Skim” and “Three Futures.” Those songs were set in a conservatively decorated interior space, while “Helen in the Woods” features Scott in dramatic lighting from low angles—a visual approximation of a sonic departure.
Three Futures is out September 29 from 4AD. Watch “Helen in the Woods” below.