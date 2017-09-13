Watch Tom Waits Join Mavis Staples for a Rare Live Performance

Tom Waits hasn’t released an album of original material in five years and, according to NME, he hasn’t played a live set in two years. However, singer Mavis Staples managed to pull him out of hiding to perform with her at a Lagunitas brewery in Petaluma, California Monday night. Watch them perform the Staple Sisters’ hit “Respect Yourself” below. Earlier this week, Mavis Staples announced a new Jeff Tweedy-produced album called If All I Was Was Black, which is due November 17.

