Tim Heidecker – “Bob Dylan’s Trump Campaign Song”

Comedian Tim Heidecker has spent the last few months churning out countless riffs on the current political climate and yesterday, the Tim & Eric Show co-star unveiled another new track on Bandcamp. Titled “Bob Dylan’s Trump Campaign Song,” the single finds him adopting a crude impression of the freewheeling songwriter (who he’s also impersonated on “Talkin’ Nobel Prize”) to joke about the possibility of a 2026 Trump presidential campaign. Following the rest of his Bandcamp songs for charity, all proceeds from the song will go to a relief fund for victims of Hurricane Irma. Listen below.

<a href="http://timheidecker.bandcamp.com/track/bob-dylans-trump-campaign-song-demo" target="_blank">Bob Dylan’s Trump Campaign Song (Demo) by Tim Heidecker</a>