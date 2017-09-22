Tidal Announces Third Annual Benefit Concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

Tidal has officially announced that its third annual benefit concert, TIDAL X, will take place on October 17 at Barclays Center. The past events have featured the likes of Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and others. New York radio legend Angie Martinez will host the ceremonies.

The streaming service is still remaining tightlipped about the lineup, however. Yesterday, Us Weekly reported that Tidal owners Jay-Z and Beyoncé were headlining a hurricane benefit concert at the arena on that date. Tidal wouldn’t confirm if that was true, but the Carters have headlined TIDAL X in the past.

Regardless, tickets will be available to Tidal subscribers at noon today and on September 26 to the general public. A hundred percent of the ticket sales will go to support natural disaster relief efforts and organizations like the Greater Houston Community Foundation, Miami Community Foundation, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, Direct Relief, American Civil Liberties Union, Global Giving, and others.